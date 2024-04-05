Shrimpers lose way of life as LNG plants expand; Program trains formerly incarcerated people as lobbyists

Today we bring you part one of the second episode of “All Gassed Up,” a special series from Sea Change. We go to Cameron Parish where there’s been a massive expansion of liquified natural gas, or LNG, and learn what that means for people living there. And who is all this gas for anyway?

In this year's legislative sessions, Southern lawmakers have considered dozens of bills dealing with prisons and criminal justice. But families affected by the justice system say participating in the process can be a challenge.

Kat Stromquist, reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom, reports on a Mississippi program that aims to turn formerly incarcerated people –— and their loved ones — into lobbyists.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Ryan Vasquez. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

