Lawmakers debate rollback of ‘3-year’ insurance rule; Bill would block some La. power line construction

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist. This week, we cover lawmakers’ efforts to reform home insurance industry regulations.

One big proposal would eliminate the 3-year rule, a Katrina era law that stops insurance companies generally from raising deductibles or not renewing homeowner policies that have been in effect for more than 3 years.

It’s part of the “free market” changes Tim Temple, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner, wants to make to stabilize the state’s underwriting environment and make it more hospitable for companies to do business.

Dr. Walter Lane, chair of economics and finance at the University of New Orleans, joins the show to discuss the implications.

Senate Bill 108 would make it difficult for an entity from outside Louisiana to use land for a proposed transmission line that would move electrical power across Louisiana unless it dropped what it calls “a majority” of the electricity or steam power in Louisiana. It would also block similar future projects in the state.

What is Louisiana’s energy landscape and who controls it? Why would the legislature be trying to stop an energy project that could deliver cheaper energy to the state?

Logan Atkinson Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy, joins the show to answer those questions.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by [host]. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!