New Orleans’ Living School closes its doors; Shakespeare Festival kicks off at Tulane

At least two charter schools in New Orleans held their final graduations this past spring. One of them - the Living School in New Orleans East - was known for its unique approach to education. Instead of focusing on test scores, it promoted equity, community and project-based learning. But state assessments recently gave the school an “F” ranking on standardized tests.

Still, leaders and parents of students have fought to keep it open. Reporter Nate Ha covered that fight - and joins us for more about the school.

The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane is presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged.” This show is a comical journey through all 37 of the bard’s plays in just 90 minutes. Actors Keith Claverie, Ian Hoch and Lauren Malara join us today for more.

Between fast currents and submerged trees, there’s no shortage of dangers on the Mississippi River. But for more than two decades, a canoe company in the Gulf South has been working to teach kids not to fear the country's primary waterway.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur takes us on a ride down the river with a group of kids learning both about outdoor adventure and efforts to help protect the Mighty Mississippi.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!