Alana Schreiber is the creator and executive producer of Road to Rickwood. She’s a lifelong baseball fan who’s been fascinated by the Negro Leagues ever since she did her fourth grade history project on Buck O’Neil. As an NPR reporter and producer, she’s sought out stories about the Negro Leagues all across the country – they’re never hard to find.

Alana is also the managing producer for the daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She came to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul, The Documentary Group in New York City and had a Fulbright grant in Malaysia.

Alana first became interested in radio journalism as an undergraduate art student, where she spent hours listening to NPR while painting in the studio. She grew up in Montclair, New Jersey but now calls New Orleans home. When not at the radio station, she can be found training for marathons, playing ultimate Frisbee, oil painting, making homemade sauce and cheering for her beloved New York Mets.