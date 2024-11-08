Former La. Democratic Party comms director Bob Mann on what Democrats got wrong this election

When Donald Trump won the election, many Democrats across the country were left asking themselves, what went wrong? Was it the candidate and the lack of a proper primary? Did their message about the fate of democracy not resonate with Americans? Or was it the fact that many see a drastic change as the only way to solve inflation?

Robert Mann is a former professor at LSU’s Manship School of mass communication who also served as a press secretary for multiple democratic campaigns and the communications director for the Louisiana Democratic Party. He joins us to discuss where Democrats went wrong, and where they go from here.

New Orleanians have strong feelings when it comes to public education. After Hurricane Katrina, the state took over most of the city’s schools and turned them into charter schools. Today, the city has just one direct-run school, and there’s no other system like it in the country.

For 15 years, the Cowen Institute at Tulane University has been asking parents what they think about public education in New Orleans. WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juasz speaks with the institute's policy director, Vincent Rossmeier, about this year’s results.

