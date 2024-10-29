© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Baquet exhibit showcases decades of Black life in NOLA; ‘Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical’

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 29, 2024 at 1:45 PM CDT
Dix on South Rampart
1 of 2  — Dix-on-South-Rampart34.jpg
Dix on South Rampart
Harold Baquet
Tyler Walls as Dr. Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, accompanied by Stephanie Abry (Lucy) and Monique Abry Knoepfler (Emma Carew) in the JPAS production of Jekyll and Hyde:The Musical
2 of 2  — Hyde5.jpeg
Tyler Walls as Dr. Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, accompanied by Stephanie Abry (Lucy) and Monique Abry Knoepfler (Emma Carew) in the JPAS production of Jekyll and Hyde:The Musical
Rhys Lombardo Photography

Early voting is underway across the country, but millions of people with felony convictions are not eligible to vote. The Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist tells us about efforts to ease these restrictions in the South, where the movement is less popular than in the rest of the country.

Loyola University’s College of Music and Media has a new exhibit celebrating Harold Baquet, a legendary New Orleans photographer who spent 30 years capturing the city, specifically Black political figures and daily life. “A Tribute to Harold Baquet: Picturing Blackness” will feature Baquet’s works and the works of 10 local photographers he inspired. L. Kasimu Harris, the photographer and writer curating the exhibition, and Cheron Brylski, wife of the late Harold Baquet and former political speechwriter and press secretary, join us for more.

The classic thriller, “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” continues its run at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center just in time for Halloween. Maestro Dennis Assaf tells us more about his spooky and suspenseful musical.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the creator and executive producer of Road to Rickwood. She’s a lifelong baseball fan who’s been fascinated by the Negro Leagues ever since she did her fourth grade history project on Buck O’Neil. As an NPR reporter and producer, she’s sought out stories about the Negro Leagues all across the country – they’re never hard to find.
