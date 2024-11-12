NOLA funk icon Leo Nocentelli to perform long lost music; new study finds LNG more toxic than coal

The dock worker strike that shut down ports along the South and east coast last month only lasted a few days, but it set off panic buying across the U.S., with shoppers worried store shelves would go empty.

Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports there’s one panic-buying staple that people can keep off their shopping list.

New Orleans funk icon and co-founder of The Meters, Leo Nocentelli, is headlining a concert celebrating the re-release of his critically acclaimed acoustic guitar album “Another Side”. This live performance features the Grammy award-winning artist presenting music that had been lost for 50 years. He joins us for more on the upcoming show.

More natural gas is being transported to the coast of Louisiana and shipped overseas. To sell it globally, it has to be supercooled to a liquefied natural gas, called LNG for short. And Louisiana is at the center of this booming industry, set to double – or even quadruple – in the coming years.

While the industry says LNG is better for the environment, a new study out of Cornell University debunks this sales pitch. Professor of Ecology and Environmental Biology at Cornell University, Robert Howarth, found that LNG is actually worse than coal. He spoke with The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

