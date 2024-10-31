Landry’s special tax session; exhibit explores Creole death and mourning customs; Louisiana’s campaign finance laws

While most Louisianans are waiting in anticipation for the elections on Nov. 5, Gov. Landry is focused on the following day, when lawmakers will convene for a special session on taxes. The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us about Landry’s goals for the session as well as his other proposals.

Halloween may bring thoughts of ghouls and goblins, but the day after, All Saints Day, is about rituals to honor the departed. Those rituals are brought to light in the Gallier House’s latest exhibit on Creole death and mourning traditions in the 19th century. Curator Katie Burlison joins us for more.

In the District 2 race for Public Service Commissioner, the lone Democrat in the race, Nick Laborde, has pledged not to accept campaign donations from any utility companies he might have to regulate – unlike the Republican candidates.

For more on campaign finance laws in Louisiana, Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington speaks with LSU Political Science professor Dr. Robert Hogan.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!