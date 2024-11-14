© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

A look at the life of author, historian, WWII Museum cofounder, Stephen Ambrose; who wants to be NOLA’s next mayor

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:49 PM CST
National World War II Museum, New Orleans
Wikimedia Commons
National World War II Museum, New Orleans

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We look ahead at New Orleans’ next mayoral race. We discuss big names who are considering running for New Orleans mayor, including two current city council members.

Monday was Veterans Day, and this week on Louisiana Considered, we are telling the stories of those who’ve served our country.

Today we’re joined by Nick Mueller, historian and former Vice Chancellor at the University of New Orleans, who served as Founding President and CEO of The National WWII Museum. He tells us about the life and legacy of the museum’s co-founder, Stephen Ambrose, who also wrote the book-turned-HBO mini series, “Band of Brothers.” We learn how the two got the idea to start the museum and what the late Ambrose might think of it if he saw it today.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Voc and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
Alana Schreiber is the creator and executive producer of Road to Rickwood. She's a lifelong baseball fan who's been fascinated by the Negro Leagues ever since she did her fourth grade history project on Buck O'Neil. As an NPR reporter and producer, she's sought out stories about the Negro Leagues all across the country – they're never hard to find.
