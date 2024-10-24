Why Gov. Landry needs support from Dems; inaugural NOLA Mural Fest; getting to know congressional candidate, Devin Davis

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times Picayune/The Advocate. She tells us about Gov. Landry’s upcoming special tax session and why he will be looking for Democratic support to pass some of his proposals.

This weekend will see the launch of the first NOLA Mural Fest. The project is a collaboration between the Krewe of Red Beans and local artists as a way to uplift community voices, encourage support for the arts, and spur positive community changes.

Devin De Wulf, founder of the Krewe of Red Beans, and artists and founders of this initiative, Bruna Patella and Madison Roy, tell us what to expect at this weekend’s events.

Troy Carter, (D-LA) the Democratic U.S. House member representing Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District is facing a challenge. Devin Davis, 27, is described as further to left. He leads the political operations team for the advocacy group, Voters Organized to Education, the same organization that helped get the state’s public service commissioner, Davante Lewis, elected in 2022. If elected, he would also be the first openly LGBTQ representative from the South.

Davis joins us to discuss his campaign, his political priorities and what he believes it will take to unseat the incumbent.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by [host]. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

