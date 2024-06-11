Startup brings healthcare into homes; La. Philharmonic gears up for inaugural Juneteenth concert

Former State health director, past CEO of health services at LSU, and OB-GYN Dr. Rebekah Gee is now working to bridge the gap in healthcare for Louisiana’s underserved families. Her new start-up, Nest Health,focuses on bringing comprehensive healthcare directly to families with at-home and virtual visits.

She joins us for more on this program and how she hopes to see it expand across the state.

The Grammy-award winning Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) is gearing up for its inaugural Juneteenth concert. The event will honor the holiday that celebrates the liberation from slavery with Black musical traditions.

LPO Executive Director Anwar Nasir joins us for more on this concert, called Music of a Movement: A Symphony Anthology at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

The Gulf South is full of rich stories of resilience and survival. But in rural towns, these can be lost to time, especially for marginalized communities. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller traveled to coastal Alabama to meet a family with centuries of history in the region. She explored the land with a man who’s spent more than 15 years uncovering his native and formerly-enslaved heritage.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack.

