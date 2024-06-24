Looking back at two years of abortion bans in Louisiana; how the U.S. betrayed Black landowners after the Civil War

Today marks two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — triggering a Louisiana law that bans nearly all abortions. That’s had major implications for women’s health in the state.

WWNO/WRKF public health reporter Rosemary Westwood has covered the fallout of the ban. She takes stock of where we’re at two years after the end of federally protected abortion rights.

Director, filmmaker and activist Ruth Leitman’s new documentary, "No One Asked You," tells the story of Jackson Women's Health, the former clinic at the center of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization; and the Pink House Defenders, the group of volunteers who helped care for patients entering and exiting the clinic.

The Gulf States Newsroom's Maya Miller sat down with Leitman to talk about the process of filming the documentary over seven years, her experience at The Pink House and more.

Most know “40 acres and mule” as a promise of reparations — broken by the U.S. government — to formerly enslaved people after the Civil War. But that’s not the full story.

In a recent investigation, reporters examined the largest collection of land titles from that program ever to be analyzed. Center for Public Integrity reporter April Simpson tells us how the team found that more than 1,200 newly freed men and women actually did receive land — only to have it taken away.

