La. trampoline gymnast Alexi Shostak heads to Paris Olympics; New Orleans Shakespeare Festival closes season with ‘Julius Caesar’

Terrance Winn loved sports, was a smart student and planned to go to college. And then at 16, he was arrested for murder, charged as an adult and sentenced to life in prison.

30 years later, Winn was released. He’s now a prison reform advocate and the director of a group that helps mentor kids and keep them out of jail.

In the final installment of our series on gun violence in Shreveport, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist spoke with Winn about his efforts to reduce crime in the area through outreach.

Louisiana has no shortage of athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. And while many are former students at LSU, others are lifelong residents of the state.

Alexi Shostak is a trampoline gymnast from Lafayette gearing up for his second Olympic appearance. He joins us for more on how he discovered the sport, how he’s training, and what he’s most looking forward to at this year’s games.

The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane is closing its season with a production of ‘Julius Caesar.’ We learn more about this production of the classic tale of betrayal from director Salvatore Minnino and actors Silas Cooper and James Bartelle.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!