Update on Baton Rouge superintendent search; Report reveals many deaths in ICE detention centers could have been prevented

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system remains without a permanent superintendent after board members delayed their vote on a final pick last week. On Monday night, another finalist dropped out of the running.

The process has drawn criticism from community groups and teacher unions. They argue the current interim superintendent Adam Smith should get the job. But he wasn’t even selected as a finalist.

Our reporter Matt Bloom has been following this story. He spoke with WWNO’s Bob Pavlovich about what to expect at the next board meeting.

Louisiana has one of the highest populations of ICE detainees in the country. That's people held in immigration and customs enforcement facilities while they await court proceedings. But conditions in detention centers have been criticized by advocates and watchdog groups for years.

Now, new research shows many recent deaths in these facilities were likely preventable. Reporter for Verite News Bobbi-Jeanne Misick speaks with WRKF’s Adam Vos, for more.

River cane is one of the few bamboos native to North America, and it’s critical to the culture of Louisiana’s native tribes. But while it used to be abundant, there’s little of it left.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye reports on efforts to bring river cane back.

