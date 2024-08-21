LSU's Vernon Norwood reflects on journey after winning gold at Olympics; Louisiana's higher ed gender pay gap

According to recent research by the Louisiana Illuminator, there’s a persistent pay gap between men and women at the state’s public institutions of higher education. The Illuminator reviewed salaries of more than 7,700 full-time or equivalent instructional faculty at the public colleges and universities in Louisiana.

Reporter Piper Hutchinson helps break down the study and explains some potential causes of the pay disparity.

The 2024 Paris Olympics saw no shortage of impressive feats from Louisiana athletes. Of the nearly 30 competitors who went to or currently attend LSU, eight came home with medals. Track athlete Vernon Norwood came home with two, a silver in the mixed 4 x 400 relay and a gold in the men’s 4 x 400 relay – for which he was also a defending champion. Norwood joins us for more on his incredible performance on the track and unexpected journey to the Olympics.

