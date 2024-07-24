Dozens from Louisiana, LSU set to compete in Paris. How to watch

There will be plenty of hometown athletes to root for when the Summer Olympics get underway in Paris later this week.

With natives from New Orleans and Lafayette set to compete, as well as more than two dozen athletes from LSU, there will be no shortage of talent from Louisiana at the 2024 Games.

LSU is sending 28 athletes to the Olympics this year. The school is among the top 10 universities with the most athletes competing in Paris, behind Stanford, Southern California, Michigan, California, Florida, Tennessee, UCLA and Texas.

Beach volleyball stars Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth played together at LSU and will join forces again in Paris. Nuss, a New Orleans native, and Kloth, who is from South Dakota, joined Louisiana Considered earlier this month to discuss their training regimen and what they're looking forward to at the upcoming games.

You can also hear our conversation with Alexi Shostak, a trampoline gymnast from Lafayette, who is preparing for his second Olympic appearance.

If you want to catch all the action in Paris, here’s what you should know.

When do the 2024 Olympics start?

Start date: Wednesday, July 24

Wednesday, July 24 Opening ceremony: Friday, July 26

Friday, July 26 End date: Sunday, Aug. 11

What sports are in the 2024 Olympics?

Track and field

Gymnastics

Swimming

Tennis

Archery

Artistic swimming

Badminton

Baseball and softball

Basketball

Boxing

Canoe and kayak

Cycling

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Field hockey

Golf

Judo

Karate

Modern pentathlon

Rhythmic gymnastics

Rowing

Rugby

Shooting

Skateboarding

Soccer

Sport climbing

Surfing

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Team handball

Trampoline

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water polo

Weight lifting

Wrestling

Yachting

Here's the full schedule of events.

Athletes representing team USA

Track and field

Sha’Carri Richardson

JuVaughn Harrison

Aleia Hobbs

Vernon Norwood

3x3 basketball

Hailey Van Lith

Beach volleyball

Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth

Swimming

Brooks Curry

Trampoline

Aliaksei Shostak

Athletes representing other countries

Track and field

Claudio Romero, Chile

Amber Anning, Great Britain

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Great Britain

Natoya Goule-Toppin, Jamaica

Thelma Davies, Liberia

Ella Onojuvwevwo, Nigeria

Favour Ofili, Nigeria

Godson Oghenebrume, Nigeria

Tima Godbless, Nigeria

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden

Shakeem McKay, Trinidad and Tobago

Men's basketball

Duop Reath, Australia

Jose Alvarado, Puerto Rico

Tremont Waters, Puerto Rico

Diving

Chiara Pellacani, Italy

Juan Celaya-Hernandez, Mexico

Lizzie Cui Roussel, New Zealand

Helle Tuxen, Norway

Adrian Abadia Garcia, Spain

Gymnastics

Aleah Finnegan, The Philippines

Swimming

Jovan Lekic,Bosnia and Herzegovin

Maggie Mac Neil, Canada

Jere Hribarl, Croatia

Sabrina Lyn, Jamaica

Pavel Alovatki, Moldova

Tennis

Neal Skupski, Great Britain

How can I watch the Olympics?

NBC will air live coverage of the Opening Ceremony this Friday, beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The network will air at least nine hours of daytime coverage each day, followed by a primetime show highlighting the biggest events of the day. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!

Live streams of all Olympic events will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.