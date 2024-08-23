© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Inside the campaign to reopen Lincoln Beach; Exhibit explores link between slavery and modern prison system

By Ryan Vasquez,
Alana Schreiber
Published August 23, 2024 at 2:27 PM CDT
Curator-historian Eric Seiferth stands next to a quilt made by workers in Louisiana State Penitentiary's hospice program. The exhibition also includes a series of photographs from that program.
Kat Stromquist
/
WWNO
Curator-historian Eric Seiferth stands next to a quilt made by workers in Louisiana State Penitentiary's hospice program. The exhibition also includes a series of photographs from that program.

Last week, we brought you the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change, “Bringing Back the Beach”. Reporter Eva Tesfaye explores the history of Lincoln Beach in New Orleans Beach to learn how segregated beaches led to the lack of public beaches today, and how modern social change movements like Black Lives Matter have inspired activists to campaign for Lincoln Beach’s reopening.

Louisiana has been called the world's "prison capital." But how did it get that name? A new exhibit at the Historic New Orleans Collection wants to answer that question. The “Captive State” exhibit aims to show the connection between slavery and the state's modern-day prison and jail systems.

The Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist toured the galleries with curator-historian Eric Seiferth to talk about the exhibit and mass incarceration.

