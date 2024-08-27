New law gives La. parents money to spend on private schools; Culture Collision kicks of season of arts events

Louisiana is the latest state to pass a law that gives parents who choose to send their kids to private school, money to spend on it. Last week, the state’s board of education signed an $11 million contract with a developer to manage the program.

WWNO and WRKF’s Aubri Juhasz tells us more about this law and the impact it might have on Louisiana’s education system.

The 14th annual Culture Collision gets underway on Wednesday WWNO, in partnership with Jefferson Performing Arts is hosting the event that gives attendees a first-hand look at what the upcoming arts season has to offer.

WWNO business manager Jameeta Youngblood joins us with the details.

Sustainable. Regenerative. Climate-smart. Whatever you call it, environmentally conscious approaches to farming are getting more federal support in the U.S.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur takes us to three farms that are part of a growing sustainable agriculture network across Mississippi.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

