Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Hurricane birding after Francine; Musaica Chamber Ensemble enters 19th season; New ULL program helps athletes with NIL opportunities

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 17, 2024 at 1:01 PM CDT
Ben Wooldridge makes a pass August 31, 2024 Louisiana vs Grambling Football in Lafayette, LA at Cajun Field. Final score Louisiana 40 Grambling State 10. Photo by Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin’ Cajun Athletics
1 of 2  — ULL football.jpg
Ben Wooldridge makes a pass August 31, 2024 Louisiana vs Grambling Football in Lafayette, LA at Cajun Field. Final score Louisiana 40 Grambling State 10. Photo by Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin’ Cajun Athletics
Benjamin R. Massey/Benjamin R. Massey / Ragin Cajun Athletics
Musaica Chamber Ensemble
2 of 2  — Musaica publicity photo 2023 (2).jpg
Musaica Chamber Ensemble
Courtesy of Bruce Owen

When a storm blows in, it doesn’t just impact people — it can also throw birds off course or drive them farther inland. Hurricane Francine presented an opportunity to see rare species in unexpected places. WWNO’s Aubri Juhasz takes us birding in the days after the storm.

In June 2021, the NCAA implemented an interim policy to allow college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness. But not every student athlete has the resources, connections and social media fluency to take advantage of those opportunities.Recently, Dr. Bryan Maggard, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at the University of Louisiana Lafayette launched a new collective to help students navigate NIL opportunities. He spoke with Managing Producer Alana Schreiber about his new organization, “Krewe Allons.”

Chamber music masterpieces that have been missed or forgotten will be back in the spotlight during the Musaica Chamber Ensemble’s 19th season.. Musaica president and violist Bruce Owen gives us a sneak peek of their latest season, “Hidden Treasures.”

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production help from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
