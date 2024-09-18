© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Proposed blue ammonia plant raises concerns; top Louisiana OB-GYN on state of women’s health; undocumented workers paying taxes

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 18, 2024 at 1:40 PM CDT
In the race to find cleaner energy, Louisiana could soon host much of the country’s production of ammonia. The gas is mostly used to produce the fertilizer used in gardens and on crops. Now, more companies want to turn it into a fuel.

In St. Charles Parish, one such proposal for a so-called “blue ammonia” plant has faced mixed reactions from the community. Halle Parker joined us to explain where this project stands.

When women in Louisiana die while pregnant, or after giving birth, the leading doctor who reviews their cases is maternal health expert, Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell. The New Orleans-based OB-GYN is one of 300 Louisiana doctors who oppose a new law that will reclassify two common pregnancy medications as controlled dangerous substances

In her first interview with media about the law, Gillispie-Bell spoke with WWNO/WRKF’s Rosemary Westwood about her concerns and the state of women’s health in Louisiana.

According to a new national study, undocumented immigrants in America contribute significantly to the nation’s tax base. In Louisiana, they pay roughly $118 million in sales taxes, or 2.7% of the overall sales taxes collected in the state.

Carl Davis, a research director at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, tells us more about this data and why it’s important.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
