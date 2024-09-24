Alexandria native set to debut film about his hometown; New Orleans Opera introduces new leader

Alabama’s Black Belt has long grappled with food insecurity, and this issue is top of mind ahead of November’s elections. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller visits a food bank in Montgomery to see what resources there are to help keep families fed.

Many filmmakers across the country flock to New York or LA with the goal of creating blockbuster hits in big markets. But 24-year-old filmmaker Justin Carmouche headed back to his hometown in Louisiana for his first feature film. Justin, who is also known as “Mouche,” has been making films since he was a teenager. He joins us for more on his filmmaking journey and his new movie, “Alexandria,”

The New Orleans Opera Association is gearing up for their latest season with a production of Puccini’s Tosca – a story of courageous women. And at the helm is Lila Palmer, the company’s new general and artistic director. She joins us to talk about how her career as a librettist, producer and arts administrator led her to be the second woman to hold this position in opera’s 81-year history.

