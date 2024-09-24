© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Alexandria native set to debut film about his hometown; New Orleans Opera introduces new leader

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:53 AM CDT
Justin Carmouche (left) on the set of his new movie, "Alexandria."
1 of 2  — IMG_5013.jpg
Justin Carmouche (left) on the set of his new movie, "Alexandria."
Courtesy of Justin Carmouche
Lila Palmer, General and Artistic Director, New Orleans Opera Association
2 of 2  — 2024-03-22_NOM-Lila-Palmer6156.jpg
Lila Palmer, General and Artistic Director, New Orleans Opera Association
Adrienne Battistella / Courtesy New Orleans Opera Association

Alabama’s Black Belt has long grappled with food insecurity, and this issue is top of mind ahead of November’s elections. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller visits a food bank in Montgomery to see what resources there are to help keep families fed.

Many filmmakers across the country flock to New York or LA with the goal of creating blockbuster hits in big markets. But 24-year-old filmmaker Justin Carmoucheheaded back to his hometown in Louisiana for his first feature film. Justin, who is also known as “Mouche,” has been making films since he was a teenager. He joins us for more on his filmmaking journey and his new movie, “Alexandria,”

The New Orleans Opera Association is gearing up for their latest season with a production of Puccini’s Tosca – a story of courageous women. And at the helm is Lila Palmer, the company’s new general and artistic director. She joins us to talk about how her career as a librettist, producer and arts administrator led her to be the second woman to hold this position in opera’s 81-year history.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production help from Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
