Tradeswomen descend on New Orleans for annual conference; the fight for a second look at death row inmate’s case

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics. The Times Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace discusses the Republican party’s ongoing anti-immigrant rhetoric, and tells us about the former Republican congressman who recently endorsed Vice President Harris.

Over 5,000 tradeswomen – along with labor, government, and industry leaders from across North America – are descending on New Orleans for the 14th Annual Tradeswomen Build Nations Conference.

The three-day conference brings tradeswomen together to share ideas about leadership, mentorship and activism and discuss how to combat ongoing issues of bias and harassment. Melissa Wells , the lead organizer for the Tradeswomen Build Nations conference joins us for more.

Judges, prosecutors and faith leaders are calling for a second look at the case of Toforest – a Black man who's been on Alabama's death row for decades for a crime many say he didn't do.

Journalist Beth Shelburne investigated the case in her acclaimed podcast "Earwitness." The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist got an update from Shelburne one year after her podcast was released.

