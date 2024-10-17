State of chronic illness and food insecurity in New Orleans; former LSU radio announcer Jim Hawthorne reflects on legendary career

The presidential election is less than 20 days away, and in Louisiana, there are plenty of down-ballot races to keep an eye on. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace gives us the latest on state and local races.

For more than 36 years, Jim Hawthorne was the radio play-by-play announcer for the LSU Tigers baseball, basketball and football teams. He called some legendary wins, unfortunate upsets and even the unforgettable 1988 “Earthquake Game.”

As we continue to bring you stories on the history of Tiger Stadium, WRKF's Aidan McCahill spoke with Hawthorne about his distinguished career, his favorite Death Valley memories, and how he's seen college athletics change over the years.

The New Orleans Health Department recently unveiled a pair of reports that look at the intersection of two major issues and their relationship to health disparities. The first examines the state of chronic disease in New Orleans while the second looks at food insecurity in Orleans Parish.

Daisy Ellis, chronic disease policy senior analyst for the New Orleans Department of Health wrote the first report, while Luke Felty, food access specialist for the department, wrote the second. They join us with more on their findings.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!