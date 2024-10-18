More on Tiger Stadium: Huey Long’s controversial relationship with LSU; fans who found love in the stands

Tiger Stadium is turning 100, and to celebrate we’re continuing our series about the historic venue. Today, we’ll hear from members of the cheer squad and color guard to learn how they keep up the energy on the field. Then, we hear from two fans who found love in the stands.

Roughly two weeks ago, we took listeners on a trip to the LSU archives, where we learned how former Louisiana Gov. Huey Long became a major champion of the university. But his overinvolvement came with a price, and almost cost the school its accreditation.

For more on Long’s relationship with LSU and the precedent it set, we’re joined by Robert Mann, former professor and chair at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, and the author of the book, Kingfish U: Huey Long and LSU.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!