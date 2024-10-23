Louisiana ballot breakdown; push to end prison labor; Day of the Dead bike ride in Baton Rouge

It’s not just top-of-the-ticket races demanding attention this election season. At the bottom of your ballot, you’ll find measures that could have a big impact, including one proposal to amend the state constitution.

Barry Erwin, President & CEO of Council for a Better Louisiana, breaks down these ballot measures, including offshore energy revenue and coastal restoration funding questions.

There's a push to end forced labor in prisons in the South, with lawyers arguing that the work many prisoners are forced to do is low-paying and dangerous. But prison officials argue that they’ve improved working conditions.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist, takes a closer look at the movement — including a lawsuit in Louisiana.

Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos events are just around the corner. And while some have expressed concern over celebrations in cemeteries, honoring loved ones at their place of rest is a cornerstone of the Latin American holiday, Day of the Dead.

Mark Martin, local bicycle activist and chair of the Complete Streets Citizens Advisory Committee of East Baton Rouge Parish, tells us more about Velo Muertos, an upcoming Day of the Dead biking event that puts a modern twist on a holiday with cultural and historic significance.

