Latest on the attack on Bourbon Street: suspect information, witness accounts and investigation updates

It’s been a day and a half since a driver rammed down Bourbon Street just after 3 a.m., killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 30 others, including two police officers. The suspect has been identified as Texas man Shamsud-Din Jabbar. He was killed by police. An ISIS flag was found on the vehicle and the FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Reporters Drew Hawkins and Kat Stromquist have been covering this story. They give us the latest on the investigation, the victims and the community response.

Yesterday’s attack on Bourbon Street has generated a nationwide response and local leaders are working to heal a community in mourning. Former mayor and president of the National Urban League Marc Morial tells us more about how the community can come together and work towards recovery.

But while the city works to process the event, security remains a top concern, especially with the Super Bowl coming to New Orleans in February. WWNO and WRFK’s news director Ryan Vasquez spoke with the U.S. Representative, Troy Carter (D-LA) for more on the investigation and security concerns.

