Latest on Bourbon Street attack: pedicab driver’s firsthand account; security failures; blood donation ramps up

Just after 3 a.m. on New Years Day, pedicab driver Tyler Burt was finishing his shift, when a white SUV turned the corner of Bourbon and Canal Street, running over the man he had been high-fiving as the truck rammed down the street.

In his first trip back to the French Quarter since the attack, Burt spoke with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins about what he saw and how he’s coping.

Concerns over security failures have been a major part of the conversation ever since the Bourbon street attack. Bollards, the steel beams embedded in the ground meant to protect pedestrians from vehicle attacks, were not in place on New Year's Eve. City crews were in the process of installing new ones ahead of the Super Bowl.

Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber spoke with Juliette Kayyem, a national security expert and senior lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School. They discussed why security on Bourbon Street was so ineffective and what needs to be done about it.

While Louisianans still have questions about what happened, many are focused on recovery efforts. In the days since the attack, blood drives have popped up across the city and thousands are coming out to donate.

Alana Schreiber visited one of those blood drives on the corner of Iberville and Canal Street to speak with residents who want to play a part in recovery efforts.

