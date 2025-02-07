Super Bowl spotlights New Orleans culture through art, music, fashion

The 59th Super Bowl is just two days away and New Orleans is abuzz with excitement. With all of the art exhibitions, product launches, concerts, food fests and more, we wanted to learn more about how this event takes the temperature of the social, political and cultural climate.

We begin with a trip to the French Quarter, where dozens of local artists have been designing and painting murals ahead of the big game. Morning Edition Producer Matt Bloom met one of the painters, Annie Moran, in front of their new, larger-than-life work of art.

This weekend, the city will be full of concerts, parades, exhibits, food fests and more for the Super Bowl.But how can the game best promote the city’s culture and its people?

Dr. Marcus Collins, best selling author, culture strategist, and award-winning campaign strategist for Beyoncé, iTunes, Nike and more, tells about the role of the Super Bowl in a more cultural context.

The Super Bowl is an opportunity for brands to promote their newest products – and sometimes, there can be so much fanfare to launch a single item.

On Thursday, former NFL champion and president of G-III sports, Carl Banks hosted a French Quarter house party to promote a new jacket for the brand Starter, with performances from Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. He tells us more why more former athletes are getting involved in the world of branding and promotions.

A historic Louisiana high school marching band performed on opening night for the Super Bowl, but this wasn't their first time on a big stage. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King heads to the field to speak with St. Augustine students about this experience.

