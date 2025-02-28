Mardi Gras roundtable: How St. Louis, Galveston and Quebec are celebrating Carnival season

It’s officially carnival season in New Orleans and around the world, so we wanted to take this time to look at variations on Mardi Gras celebrated across different cities.

Two years ago, we brought you the International Carnival roundtable, where we learned about Masopust in the Czech Republic, Shrove Tuesday in Cape Verde, and Carnaval in Uruguay.

Today, we’re focusing on Carnival in three North American cities. We are joined by Marie-Eve Jacob , the general director of the Quebec Winter Carnival ; Mack Bradley , the president of the Mardi Gras Foundation in St. Louis ; and RoShelle Salinas , spokesperson for Mardi Gras Galveston . They take us from the beaches to the snow to help us explore Carnival history and traditions in their regions.

