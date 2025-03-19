Louisiana’s first execution in 15 years; Loyola student newspaper wins Pacemaker Award; ‘grief camp’ helps kids cope with loss

The state of Louisiana carried out its first execution in 15 years Tuesday, fatally poisoning Jessie Hoffman, Jr. with nitrogen gas. The state is expected to carry out more death sentences in the coming months. Currently, there are more than 50 people on death row. Kat Stromquist has been covering this story for the Gulf States Newsroom. She joins us with more details.

The Maroon, the student newspaper at the Loyola University of New Orleans, was just awarded the Pacemaker Award, recognizing their excellence in student journalism. And this Friday, the university will host its annual Media Day, celebrating their recent recognition and the importance of student publications.

Michael Giusti, director of student media and advisor to the Maroon, and editor-in-chief Sophia Maxim, tell us more about the award, the upcoming event, and the role of student reporters.

It’s hard for anyone to process grief, but this can be especially true for children who lose a parent, friend or otherwise important person in their lives.

Camp Bearable is a grief camp for kids grappling with their feelings about loss. It helps kids learn to cope with their grief and take steps towards healing. The camp will take place this weekend in Slidell and registration is still open.

Miranda Lindsay, executive director of the Hospice House and assistant director Cheryl Scaglione, tell us more about Camp Bearable and how members of the community can help kids cope with loss.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!