Acadiana’s busted broadband program; NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly releases motherhood memoir; Coastal Desk bids farewell to Halle Parker

It’s the last Monday of the month, so we’re checking in with our neighbors in Lafayette to get an update on the latest news in Acadiana. Christiaan Mader, founder and editor of The Current, tells us why a federal broadband program meant to expand internet access in the Lafayette area is now on hold. We also hear about an upcoming conference of mid-size cities coming to the region this spring.

If you’re a parent, you likely understand these words: It. Goes. So. Fast. That’s the title of a new book, by NPR reporter and co-host of All Things Considered, Mary Louise Kelly.

Kelly joins us to talk about her new memoir, which is about balancing her career with parenting and the mixed emotions one feels when kids flee the nest.

Coastal Desk reporter Halle Parker said goodbye to WWNO and WRKF last week. During her time at the stations, Halle reported on environmental issues across the Gulf South and co-created and co-hosted the climate podcast, Sea Change. Now, she’s heading to Verite News to work as a health reporter.

Halle joins us to reflect on her career and biggest reporting moments.

