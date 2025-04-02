St. George voters reject home rule charter; ICE arrests on campus challenge immigrant students’ rights

Over the weekend, the City of St. George voted for its leaders. Interim Mayor Dustin Yates was officially elected, as were city council members who took office unopposed or won their elections.

Still, the election wasn’t quite the outcome city officials hoped for, when voters rejected the proposed home rule charter. Patrick Sloan-Turner , political reporter for The Advocate tells us about the irony behind this vote and what happens next.

The Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has led to a string of arrests at colleges and universities. Across the country, immigration officials are targeting foreign students and professors, detaining them and often revoking their visas despite their legal statuses. While many had been involved in pro-Palestinian activism, some say their involvement was limited to online posts – or they had no traceable involvement at all.

New Orleans immigration attorney Marco Balducci tells us more about what this says about First Amendment rights – or lack thereof – for non-citizens.

