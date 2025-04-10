‘Hamilton’ returns to NOLA with local cast member; Louisiana parish wins lawsuit against Chevron; political roundup

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for our week in Politics with the Editorial Director and Columnist for the Times-Picayune/The Advocate, Stephanie Grace. Today she gives us a preview of the upcoming state legislative session and Gov. Landry’s agenda.

Earlier this week, a run of “Hamilton” began at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of the founding of the United States with a cast made up almost entirely of people of color.

Nathan Haydel, the actor who plays John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in this production has a deep connection to New Orleans. He joins us to discuss his journey into musical theater, and the influence of his great grandparents and legendary New Orleans chefs, Leah and Dooky Chase

There’s been a lot of coastal news out of Plaquemines Parish over the last week. The parish won its lawsuit against Chevron over damages to coastal wetlands, and the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project was suspended for 90 days.

WWNO’s coastal reporter Eva Tesfaye joins us to explain what happens next.

