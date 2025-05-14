Abortion bills advance; queer comedy fest returns to NOLA; history of lethal injections

A bill that could let family members sue medical providers and drug manufacturers over suspected abortions advanced in the legislature this week. It’s one of several reproductive health-related bills being considered this legislative session.

Public health reporter Rosemary Westwood joins us to break down these bills.

In late May, the queer comedy festival LGBTLOL will return to New Orleans for the fourth year in a row. The annual event celebrates queer comedians and advocates against discrimination and erasure.

Ryan Rogers , the event’s co-founder, tells us more about the festival, this year’s lineup and the importance of queer voices in comedy.

Louisiana has resumed executions after a 15-year hiatus and Alabama has one of the country's most active death chambers.

As the death penalty makes headlines across the South, the Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist speaks to University of Richmond law professor Corinna Barrett Lain about her new book, "Secrets of the Killing State." Lain explores how — and *why — lethal injection came into use.

