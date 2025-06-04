© 2025 WWNO
DOJ cuts impacting violence prevention programs; Mississippi River sediment loss; Tulane a top producer of Fulbright grantees

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 4, 2025 at 1:16 PM CDT
Tulane University graduate student Augustine Nwokoye removes a water sample from the PS 200 isokinetic sediment sampler in the Lower Mississippi River Delta on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Stacey Plaisance
/
Tulane University
Tulane University graduate student Augustine Nwokoye removes a water sample from the PS 200 isokinetic sediment sampler in the Lower Mississippi River Delta on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Nearly two dozen violence prevention organizations in Louisiana stand to lose millions in federal funding as a result of recent Department of Justice grant cuts. These organizations include youth programs, substance abuse support, victim advocates, trauma care and more.

Josie Alexander, senior Louisiana strategist at Equal Justice USA tells us how these organizations interface with violence prevention and what these cuts could mean.

According to The Mississippi River Delta Transition Initiative, most of the sediment that’s on its way to help rebuild the Mississippi River Delta is actually getting lost before it reaches the Gulf. Mead Allison, co-lead of the research organization tells us what these findings mean for the river delta.

Tulane University recently announced it’s been recognized as a top producer of students selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program –a federal government international exchange program. It’s the third consecutive year that Tulane has had this honor.

Laila Hlass, associate provost for International Affairs, Tulane University, tells us more.
___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
