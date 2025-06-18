© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered

Breaking down the legislative session; NOLA Fair Grounds’ uncertain future

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 18, 2025 at 2:04 PM CDT
The 2025 Louisiana regular legislative session officially adjourned on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Brooke Thorington
/
WRKF
The 2025 Louisiana regular legislative session officially adjourned on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Louisiana’s legislative session wrapped last week with 300 bills now heading to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk. He’s expected to sign many of them into law, but he’s already vetoed three.

WWNO and WRKF’s Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington, health reporter Rosemary Westwood and education reporter Aubri Juhasz join us to break down the legislation.

Churchill Downs, which owns Fair Grounds race track, threatened to leave Louisiana, raising concerns about the future of horse racing in New Orleans. City and state lawmakers recently passed legislation to keep horse racing there, and on Tuesday, Churchill Downs Inc. reached an agreement with horsemen to continue racing in New Orleans. However, the deal has yet to be finalized.

Before the agreement was reached, Tony McAuley, a reporter covering the matter for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate, joined Louisiana Considered to discuss the situation.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber