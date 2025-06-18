Breaking down the legislative session; NOLA Fair Grounds’ uncertain future

Louisiana’s legislative session wrapped last week with 300 bills now heading to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk. He’s expected to sign many of them into law, but he’s already vetoed three.

WWNO and WRKF’s Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington, health reporter Rosemary Westwood and education reporter Aubri Juhasz join us to break down the legislation.

Churchill Downs, which owns Fair Grounds race track, threatened to leave Louisiana, raising concerns about the future of horse racing in New Orleans. City and state lawmakers recently passed legislation to keep horse racing there, and on Tuesday, Churchill Downs Inc. reached an agreement with horsemen to continue racing in New Orleans. However, the deal has yet to be finalized.

Before the agreement was reached, Tony McAuley , a reporter covering the matter for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate, joined Louisiana Considered to discuss the situation.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!