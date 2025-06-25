Sending minors to adult prisons; water sports for people with disabilities; risks of mechanical ventilators

A new Louisiana law could sentence more 17-year-olds to adult prison terms. But at the same time, some people serving long sentences for crimes they committed as teens are being released.

Kat Stromquist of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on the challenges and joys of reentry for these "juvenile lifers."

It’s summertime in Louisiana, and for many that means it’s time for water sports. But for people with disabilities, access to these sports is often limited. Unless of course, you join the Ski Dawgs , an organization that helps people living with disabilities get the chance to water ski. With adaptive equipment and a team of volunteers, members get the chance to ride the waves in St. Tammany Parish.

Ski Dawgs, founder David Thomas and co-director Jamie Galloway share more details.

Mechanical ventilators gained attention during the COVID-19 pandemic as a form of life-saving technology when hospital supplies were limited. .

But a new study out of Tulane University suggests that certain use of mechanical ventilators could cause damage to the lungs, particularly to the alveoli, small air sacs in the lungs.

Don Gaver, a researcher and professor of biomedical engineering at the Tulane University School of Science and Engineering, tells us more about what this study found.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

