What Louisiana is learning from Ukraine about harm reduction; Tulane Shakespeare Festival presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Yesterday on Louisiana Considered, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins brought us to the Netherlands to learn how the country was navigating the opioid epidemic .

Today we hear how a different European country is handling this crisis – and what Louisiana could learn from it.

Delaney Nolan recently reported on how harm reduction practices in Ukraine are providing a possible model for Louisiana addiction treatment. She joins us today to share more information.

The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane continues its season with the Bard’s romantic comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Directed by Graham Burke, the comedy highlights magic, mischief and romance.

Actors Ian Hock and Celeste Cahn give us a preview.

