How LSU prospects fared in MLB draft; ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’; pre-jailbreak problems at Orleans Parish Justice Center

Day 2 of the MLB draft wrapped up Monday, and now several Louisiana college ballplayers know where they’ll be continuing their careers. Nine LSU prospects were selected along with three from Tulane, and a handful more from Southern, Southeastern and Louisiana Tech – but some of the picks took baseball experts by surprise.

Koki Riley covers LSU baseball for The Baton Rouge Advocate. He joined us to break down the selections.

The Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” continues the 10th anniversary season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company. This production is complete with the seldom-produced original Broadway ending.

Co-Artistic Directors Augustin Correro and Nick Shackleford give us the details behind this performance.

A high-profile jailbreak in May drew nationwide attention to the lockup in Orleans Parish. But one research group says this isn't the first time the jail has had problems — and they might know why.

The Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist spoke to Rebecca Mowbray with the Bureau of Governmental Research to learn more.

