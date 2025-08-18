Mayor Cantrell indicted; explore Hollywood sets on Baton Rouge film trail

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been indicted by a federal grand jury, marking the first time in city history that a sitting mayor will face criminal charges.

Court documents show that Cantrell and former NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie are charged with in an 18-count felony indictment.

The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break down the indictment.

Baton Rouge is tapping into a popular trend among tourists who want to visit locations where their favorite scenes were filmed.

Soon they’ll have access to the Baton Rouge Film Trail, a route that uses technology to shine a Hollywood spotlight on movies made in the area.

Baton Rouge Film Commission Executive Director Katie Pryor tells us more about the trail, and the movies it features.

WWNO and WRKF have partnered with the producers of the PBS documentary, Caregiving, to shine a spotlight on America’s caregiving crisis. We talked to people in south Louisiana about the unique challenges the region brings when caring for others.

Today, we hear from Dr. Ben deBoisblanc, a physician who was working at Charity Hospital when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast 20 years ago. Then we hear from Frederick Griffith, a personal trainer-turned-caregiver for his mother. We learn about the challenges they faced and the lessons they learned.

