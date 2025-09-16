Bicycle safety concerns in NOLA; Children of NOLA jazz legend embark on tour; summarizing 260 years of state geologic history

The deaths of two bicyclists on a busy New Orleans roadway have energized a long-running conversation about making the city's streets safer.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist takes a ride down St. Claude Avenue to report on the push for change.

Musical siblings Marlon and Rachel Jordan’s southern tour is making a stop in Baton Rouge. The Jordans are the children of legendary New Orleans jazz saxophonist, Edward “Kidd” Jordan.

Rachel, the classical violinist in the group, joins us for more on the tour and her family’s musical influences.

This week on Louisiana Considered, we are bringing you Wetlands Radio, a series about coastal restoration from producer Eve Abrams. Today, we learn how 260 million years of geologic history sets the stage for the coast we live on today.

