New Orleans’ next mayor; latest in Kyren Lacy investigation; STEM library offers free tools for teachers

On Saturday, New Orleans’ city council president, Helena Moreno, won the election to become the city’s next mayor. She did so without forcing a runoff, having secured more than 50% of the primary vote.The Times-Picayune/The Advocate's editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, joins us to break down this race and the other elections on the ballot.

Last April, former LSU wide receiver and NFL prospect Kyren Lacy died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police car chase in Texas. The incident came days before Lacy was due in court after being charged with negligent homicide following a fatal car accident in December.

Now, the investigation into the initial crash is under scrutiny after state police and Lacy’s lawyer both released new footage earlier this month.

WRKF’s Mel Bridges has been covering this story and joins us for an update.

If you're an educator who has ever wished for enhanced lab equipment, additional support, or innovative ideas for your classroom, then you may be in luck.

STEM Library Lab offers science and technology learning equipment to students and teachers throughout the New Orleans area.

Founder and director Todd Wackerman and 6th-grade teacher at TH Harris Middle in Jefferson Parish, Cheka Pedescleaux , join us for more on the library’s free resources.

