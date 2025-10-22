Study shows link between heat waves, domestic violence; bolstering Louisiana’s maritime workforce; experiencing Katrina from behind bars

During Hurricane Katrina, thousands of people were locked in the Orleans Parish jail complex as the storm made landfall.

In the third of a series remembering that crisis, The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist visits with a mom whose son survived the storm in the jail — and speaks with experts, who say disaster planning could improve in jails and prisons.

New research out of Tulane University’s Newcomb Institute has found a definitive link between long heat waves and the incidence of domestic violence. The data came out of New Orleans and it’s especially concerning in a geography that stands to see heatwaves intensify and increase in frequency.

Anita Raj, executive director of the Newcomb Institute of Tulane University, tells us more about the findings.

The Universities of Louisiana Maritime Academy is making progress in its effort to establish a combined higher-ed effort to bolster the maritime workforce. Earlier this month, they signed a memorandum of understanding with the Propeller Club of New Orleans that will help develop the Maritime Academy at Nicholls State University.

Kelly Denning is the executive director of Universities of Louisiana Maritime Academy. She tells us more about increasing educational and skills-building opportunities for maritime workers.

