How undocumented people can prepare for ‘Swamp Sweep’; report cards show improvement in La. schools

Last week, news broke that roughly 250 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were headed to south Louisiana for an operation dubbed “The Swamp Sweep.” As agents aim to arrest close to 5,000 undocumented people, fear and concern are growing within immigrant communities, and among educators and advocates.

To help us understand what’s ahead — and what rights people have — WWNO’s Sara Henegan spoke with Marco Balducci , an immigration attorney in New Orleans, and Laila Hlass , professor of Immigration Law at Tulane University.

Report cards are out for Louisiana’s public schools. The state’s overall score inched up again this year, and many schools earned higher grades.

But that’s expected to change next year under the state’s new accountability system.

WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter, Aubri Juhasz , joins us to break down these findings.

