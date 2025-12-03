Worsening conditions at La. ICE lockup; at-home childcare options; how Louisiana Main Street program bolsters local economy

Conditions at an ICE processing center in Pine Prairie, Louisiana, are reported to have deteriorated over the past year. There are multiple reports of overcrowding, and a lack of beds, hygiene products and medical care at the Evangeline Parish facility.

Verite News’ Bobbie-Jeanne Misick joins us for more on these findings.

Often, the conversation around childcare revolves around the high costs of enrollment, low wages for workers and barriers to access. But a new study by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children offers insights into at-home childcare options that can support working or struggling families. The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children highlights the way that families and home-based care fill in the gaps in that system, and the struggles the people providing that care at home face.

Research and policy director at LPIC Mattilyn Karst Batson tells us more about the childcare alternatives.

Historic preservation and revitalization are two of the central values of the Louisiana Main Street organization. The program seeks to help communities develop sustainable strategies to preserve historic assets and stimulate economies.

The organization’s director, Ray Scriber , tells us more about the organization’s successes and its recent pivot to the Lafayette metro area.

