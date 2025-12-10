New book offers solutions to plastics problem; new LSU Health study on impact of alcohol on HIV-AIDS patients

Plastics are everywhere. In the clothes we wear, the food we eat, and even running through our brains. While environmental concerns like pollution, toxic spills and trash islands make the problem feel insurmountable, a new book aims to break down the major issue into solvable problems.

“The Problem with Plastic: How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late" was written by Judith Anck, founder and president of Beyond Plastic, and Adam Mahoney , climate and environmental reporter for Capital B News. Adam joins us for more on the book.

The National Institutes of Health recently awarded a research grant to LSU Health to support its research into patients living with HIV-AIDS. Specifically, researchers will study how alcohol use and other issues affect patients with the virus.

Dr. Patricia Molina , senior associate dean for research at the LSU School of Medicine, and director of the Comprehensive Alcohol-HIV/AIDS Research Center, and Dr. David Welsh, LSU professor of medicine in pulmonary and critical care medicine, join us to discuss their research.

