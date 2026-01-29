D.C. Mardi Gras; Gov. Landry unveils energy strategy plan; the story behind Black History Month

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for our week in Politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace. Today, she joins us from Washington, D.C. to discuss Mardi Gras at the nation’s capital, and how Louisiana congresspeople missing their home state led to this new tradition.

Gov. Jeff Landry is unveiling what he's billed as a framework to better connect state agencies, utilities and the energy industry to Louisiana's economic development. It’s called the Whole of Louisiana Energy Strategy. The effort will be led by the development arm of Landry's administration (LED), and Landry says he wants to establish Louisiana as the 'industrial power leader' of the U.S.

The Coastal Desk’s Michael McEwen has been going through the report. He joins us today for more.

Each February, we observe and celebrate the achievements of African Americans, recognizing their role in U.S. History. This year, Black History Month occurs a full century after the founding of Negro History Week by historian Carter G Woodson and other African Americans in 1926.

The Association for the Study of Negro Life and History sponsored the observance, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass .

Joining us to talk about that anniversary is the president of Xavier University of Louisiana, Reynold Verret.

