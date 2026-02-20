Success of La.’s third grade reading law; Rep. Troy Carter and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse address NOLA insurance crisis

Louisiana has passed a number of laws since the pandemic meant to improve students’ reading scores — and they appear to be working. In 2019, Louisiana’s fourth graders ranked 50th in the country for reading. As of last year, they’d risen to 16th.

WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz joins us with more.

Earlier this month, Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse paid a visit to the Bayou State. They addressed problems like climate change, failing infrastructure, and the weather-driven insurance crisis.

Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber caught up with them at a construction site where they discussed finding both short and long-term solutions to these issues.

