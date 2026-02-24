Remembering the life of Norman C. Francis; recording of earliest-known opera by a Black composer released

Norman C. Francis, the New Orleans civil rights leader, businessman, educator and president of Xavier University for nearly half a century, died last week. He was 94. Francis is remembered for his commitment to making the city a better place to live, whether through integration efforts or recovery after Hurricane Katrina. In 2006, then-president George W. Bush honored him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Patrick Francis, one of Francis’ six children, joins us to discuss his father’s life and legacy and constant commitment to civil rights. We’ll also hear a recording of Norman C. Francis himself from last July, reflecting on his own role in the Freedom Riders movement.

The earliest-known full-length opera written by a Black American composer is now available as a new CD. The album of Edmond Dede’s “Morgiane” was produced by Opera Creole and features singers from across the country.

Opera Creole founders Givonna Joseph and her daughter Aria Mason join us to discuss the details and explain the longevity of the 1887 work.

