Baton Rouge police officers slated for raise; federal judge may dismiss 60-year-old desegregation order in Lake Charles

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards wants to give employees at the Baton Rouge Police Department a raise. Edwards’ plan hopes to give sworn officers at least a 15% raise, non-sworn employees a 3.5% raise and the chiefs a 5.9% raise.

But this still needs to be approved by the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council, which they will consider in an upcoming meeting.

Report for America corps member Alex Cox joins us with more.

Many Louisiana school districts are still under court-ordered desegregation plans dating back to the 1960s and 70s.

Under the second Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Justice has set out to dismiss desegregation cases across the country, and has already lifted at least two orders in Louisiana — in Plaquemines and DeSoto parishes.

Natalie McLendon is a freelance reporter in Southwest Louisiana who recently published a story in The Current about that school system’s still-open desegregation case. She spoke with WWNO’s and WRKF’s education reporter, Aubri Juhasz , for more.

As Mississippi’s legislature debates how to spend opioid settlement funds, some of the voices missing from the conversation are people who have struggled with addiction.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins held listening sessions and attended events, talking with people impacted by the opioid crisis. He asked how they think the state should spend the money.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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